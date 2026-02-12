TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Shares Down 3.3% – Time to Sell?

TeamViewer SE (OTCMKTS:TMVWY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.20 and last traded at $3.20. 377 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 4,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

TeamViewer Trading Down 3.3%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.13.

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer AG operates a global remote connectivity platform that enables secure access, support, control and collaboration across devices and locations. Its cloud-based software solutions allow businesses and individuals to remotely troubleshoot IT issues, manage devices, conduct online meetings and share files in real time. The platform’s modular architecture supports integrations with leading IT service management tools and provides an open API for custom workflows, making it a versatile choice for digital service delivery.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Göppingen, Germany, TeamViewer has expanded its footprint to serve customers in more than 180 countries.

