TD Cowen Has Lowered Expectations for EQT (NYSE:EQT) Stock Price

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at TD Cowen from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EQT. Mizuho upped their target price on EQT from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. William Blair began coverage on EQT in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Sunday, January 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.27.

Get EQT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQT

EQT Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

EQT traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $57.13. 2,052,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,785,835. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.27. EQT has a twelve month low of $43.57 and a twelve month high of $62.23. The firm has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.74.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in EQT by 9.0% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 21,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in EQT by 18.0% in the second quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 38.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of EQT by 2.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 302,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

(Get Free Report)

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) is a U.S.-based energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of natural gas. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company concentrates its upstream operations in the Appalachian Basin, producing from major shale formations including the Marcellus and Utica. EQT’s primary product is natural gas, with production activities supported by associated liquids and conventional gas assets where applicable.

In addition to drilling and well development, EQT operates and coordinates the infrastructure and commercial activities necessary to bring gas to market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.