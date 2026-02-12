TD Cowen Cuts Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $115.00

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.36.

Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $105.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.73. The stock has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Estee Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $48.37 and a 1-year high of $121.64.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 1.21%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.230 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -280.00%.

In other news, VP Meridith Webster sold 5,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $476,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,952,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,118,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,770,000 after purchasing an additional 259,048 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,596,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,787,000 after purchasing an additional 914,594 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,497,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,678 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,308,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,020,000 after buying an additional 331,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results and guidance were broadly supportive — EL reported an EPS beat and raised/confirmed FY26 guidance in its latest release, which underpins the near-term upside and explains part of the buying. Quarterly Results

Quarterly results and guidance were broadly supportive — EL reported an EPS beat and raised/confirmed FY26 guidance in its latest release, which underpins the near-term upside and explains part of the buying. Positive Sentiment: Legal action against Walmart — EL sued Walmart over alleged counterfeit sales on its marketplace; investors may view this as protective of brand equity and future margins if it limits gray-market dilution. Estee Lauder sues Walmart

Legal action against Walmart — EL sued Walmart over alleged counterfeit sales on its marketplace; investors may view this as protective of brand equity and future margins if it limits gray-market dilution. Positive Sentiment: Sector tailwind — coverage noting rotation into consumer staples/defensive names highlights renewed investor interest in EL as part of that group, giving thematic support to the stock. Sector Momentum

Sector tailwind — coverage noting rotation into consumer staples/defensive names highlights renewed investor interest in EL as part of that group, giving thematic support to the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are mixed — coverage pieces discuss conflicting views on consumer names including EL, reflecting divergent expectations that can increase volatility without clear directional bias. Analysts Conflicted

Analysts are mixed — coverage pieces discuss conflicting views on consumer names including EL, reflecting divergent expectations that can increase volatility without clear directional bias. Negative Sentiment: Multiple downgrades and lower targets — Zacks and HSBC moved EL from stronger ratings to “hold,” and TD Cowen trimmed its price target to $115; these actions reduce buy-side conviction and cap near-term upside. Zacks downgrade TickerReport TD Cowen PT cut HSBC downgrade

Multiple downgrades and lower targets — Zacks and HSBC moved EL from stronger ratings to “hold,” and TD Cowen trimmed its price target to $115; these actions reduce buy-side conviction and cap near-term upside. Negative Sentiment: Barclays issues a pessimistic forecast — another bearish take that could pressure sentiment and contribute to downside risk if other firms follow suit. Barclays forecast

Barclays issues a pessimistic forecast — another bearish take that could pressure sentiment and contribute to downside risk if other firms follow suit. Negative Sentiment: Unusual put buying — elevated put option volume indicates some traders positioning for a near-term decline, adding short-term downside risk. (Options activity reported 7,383 puts, ~41% above average.)

Estée Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company’s portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

