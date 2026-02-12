T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given New $245.00 Price Target at Barclays

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Barclays from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report released on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.15% from the company’s previous close.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on T-Mobile US from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on T-Mobile US from $268.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Zacks Research raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.13.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $220.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.44. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $181.36 and a 1-year high of $276.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $24.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.27 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.32, for a total value of $306,436.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,720.16. The trade was a 21.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.91, for a total value of $539,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 156,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,725,789.73. This trade represents a 1.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 51,457 shares of company stock valued at $11,149,636 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Haven Private LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Haven Private LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A raised its position in T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 12,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.2% during the second quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

