T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $24.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.27 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.83%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from T-Mobile US's conference call:

Company raised guidance and expects continued strong financial performance, with ~ $77B service revenue in 2026 (8% growth), $80.5–81.5B in 2027, 900k–1M postpaid net account additions in 2026, and free cash flow of ~$18–18.7B (2026) rising to ~$19.5–20.5B (2027).

service revenue in 2026 (8% growth), $80.5–81.5B in 2027, 900k–1M postpaid net account additions in 2026, and free cash flow of ~$18–18.7B (2026) rising to ~$19.5–20.5B (2027). Management emphasized widening differentiation from a claimed best network position (J.D. Power #1, spectrum advantage, 5G SA lead) and new network-integrated AI features like Live Translate and AI RAN/6G work with NVIDIA to drive share and new services.

position (J.D. Power #1, spectrum advantage, 5G SA lead) and new network-integrated AI features like Live Translate and AI RAN/6G work with NVIDIA to drive share and new services. Broadband expansion was accelerated — FWA now targeted at 15 million customers by 2030 (up from prior plans) plus 3–4M fiber customers for a total ~18–19M broadband customers by 2030, all incremental to wireless revenue.

(up from prior plans) plus 3–4M fiber customers for a total ~18–19M broadband customers by 2030, all incremental to wireless revenue. Digital and AI initiatives (T-Life, IntentCX) are scaling — 73% of upgrades now on T-Life (39% unassisted) and company expects roughly $2.7–3B in run-rate savings by end of 2027 from customer-driven automation and efficiency programs.

in run-rate savings by end of 2027 from customer-driven automation and efficiency programs. Near-term risks and assumptions include integration and restructuring costs ( ~$1.2–1.3B merger-related cash, ~$450M network optimization, ~$150M workforce charges), a conservative 2.5x leverage assumption (higher modeled cash interest of ~$4.3B in 2026/$5.0B in 2027), and a disclosure shift away from postpaid phone-level metrics to account-level reporting that may complicate some analyst models.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $209.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.44. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $181.36 and a 52 week high of $276.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 39.23%.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.78.

In other news, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.32, for a total value of $306,436.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,720.16. This represents a 21.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.91, for a total value of $539,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 156,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,725,789.73. This represents a 1.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,457 shares of company stock valued at $11,149,636. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.8% in the third quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 5.6% in the third quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 8.1% in the second quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 870 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

