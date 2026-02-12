T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,779 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,223 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $31,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. United Community Bank increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 131.1% during the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 104 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 190.0% during the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 112.1% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.
Key Stories Impacting T-Mobile US
Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company raised its multi‑year growth outlook and reiterated strategic advantages (network, value, customer experience), which supports longer‑term upside. T-Mobile Raises the Bar
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results showed continued revenue and customer momentum — revenue ~ $24.33B and strong postpaid additions (2.4M total, 962k postpaid phone in Q4) and improved EBITDA/cash flow, beating several consensus estimates. TMUS Q4 Earnings Beat
- Positive Sentiment: New product/technology push — T‑Mobile unveiled a real‑time, agentic AI platform embedded in the network, a potential differentiator for services & monetization. Real-Time AI in the Network
- Positive Sentiment: Technical/market signals point to renewed buying: a monthly breakout above ~$202.69 after rebounding from long‑term support has been cited as a reversal signal reinforcing demand. Price Forecast Monthly Breakout
- Neutral Sentiment: Market reaction framed as mixed: an “additional forecast” from T‑Mobile helped neutralize some concerns from the quarter, leaving price action driven by guidance rather than a clean beat across every metric. Additional Forecast Offsets Mixed Q4
- Negative Sentiment: Some outlets flagged that wireless subscriber additions were below analyst expectations amid aggressive competitor promotions — a key near‑term risk for churn and ARPU trends. T-Mobile Adds Fewer Subscribers Than Expected (Reuters)
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage emphasizing a profit/earnings miss or weaker-than-expected phone net adds pressured sentiment in some media pieces — analysts will watch margins and one‑time costs (restructuring) that dented reported profits. MarketWatch: Why Stock Is Falling
In other T-Mobile US news, Director G Michael Sievert sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.97, for a total value of $4,881,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 308,696 shares in the company, valued at $66,977,771.12. This trade represents a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.32, for a total transaction of $306,436.24. Following the sale, the director owned 5,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,720.16. This represents a 21.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,457 shares of company stock valued at $11,149,636. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $209.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.44. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.36 and a 1-year high of $276.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.11.
T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $24.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.27 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.76%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
T-Mobile US Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.23%.
T-Mobile US Profile
T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.
Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.
