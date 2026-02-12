T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,779 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,223 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $31,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. United Community Bank increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 131.1% during the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 104 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 190.0% during the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 112.1% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research upgraded T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer lowered T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, Director G Michael Sievert sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.97, for a total value of $4,881,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 308,696 shares in the company, valued at $66,977,771.12. This trade represents a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.32, for a total transaction of $306,436.24. Following the sale, the director owned 5,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,720.16. This represents a 21.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,457 shares of company stock valued at $11,149,636. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $209.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.44. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.36 and a 1-year high of $276.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.11.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $24.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.27 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.76%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.23%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

