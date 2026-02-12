Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Sysmex Corporation ADR (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.00, but opened at $9.30. Sysmex shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 8,086 shares changing hands.

Sysmex Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Get Sysmex alerts:

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Sysmex had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.32%.The firm had revenue of $837.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.99 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sysmex Corporation ADR will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Sysmex Company Profile

Sysmex Corporation (OTCMKTS: SSMXY) is a Japan‐based provider of in vitro diagnostic solutions, specializing in haematology, coagulation, urinalysis and immunochemistry systems. Headquartered in Kobe, the company designs and manufactures a comprehensive portfolio of automated analyzers, reagents and software to support clinical laboratories, hospitals and research institutions. Sysmex’s product lineup also includes digital pathology platforms and data management tools that integrate workflow automation and advanced analytics.

The company’s core offerings center on haematology analyzers such as the XN-Series, which deliver high‐speed, high‐volume testing for blood cell counts and differential analysis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sysmex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysmex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.