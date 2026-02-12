Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $553.5714.

Several analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Synopsys from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $605.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Synopsys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $602.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $438.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $478.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $492.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $83.84 billion, a PE ratio of 54.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $365.74 and a 12 month high of $651.73.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.320-14.400 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.520-3.580 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Janet Lee sold 250 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,338,270. The trade was a 2.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.77, for a total value of $1,685,035.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,221,058.34. The trade was a 17.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,157 shares of company stock worth $1,945,036. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpine Bank Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 89.3% during the third quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 53 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

