SVB Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

SVB Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 46.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,002 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 123.6% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Cohalo Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at $47,000. 60.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $93.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.99 and a 200 day moving average of $90.37. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $94.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.