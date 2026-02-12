Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Announces Earnings Results

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.11, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Suzano had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 26.11%.

Suzano Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SUZ opened at $11.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average is $9.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Suzano has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $11.22.

Suzano Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.2036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. Suzano’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SUZ shares. Zacks Research upgraded Suzano from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Suzano in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Suzano in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.40 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suzano has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Institutional Trading of Suzano

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Suzano by 4,452.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,353,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191,583 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Suzano by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,474,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,976 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Suzano by 323.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,879,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,994 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Suzano by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 465,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 21,848 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Suzano by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 434,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 120,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

About Suzano

Suzano SA is a Brazil-based pulp and paper company recognized as one of the world’s leading producers of eucalyptus pulp. The company develops and supplies a wide range of fiber-based products that serve global demand in printing and writing papers, tissue paper, packaging, and specialty paper markets. With an extensive network of industrial units and logistics operations, Suzano manages every stage of production from forest plantations to final delivery, emphasizing integrated operations and quality control.

At the core of Suzano’s business is its sustainable forestry model, which covers more than one million hectares of managed eucalyptus plantations across Brazil.

