Sutton Harbour Group (LON:SUH) Stock Price Up 13% – Still a Buy?

Sutton Harbour Group plc (LON:SUH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 13% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.20 and last traded at GBX 5.20. 100,302 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 520% from the average session volume of 16,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.60.

Sutton Harbour Group Trading Up 13.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.30, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5.23.

Sutton Harbour Group (LON:SUH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported GBX (0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Sutton Harbour Group had a negative net margin of 23.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%.

About Sutton Harbour Group

Sutton Harbour Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers harbour and its ancillary facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine, Real Estate, Car Parking, and Regeneration segments. The company owns and operates a Marina at Sutton Harbour that provides berthing for 523 leisure and commercial vessels; King Point Marina that has 119 leisure berths; and Plymouth Fisheries. It is also involved in the marine operations; and waterfront real estate regeneration, investment, and development businesses; and rental of investment properties, including office space, retail, and leisure facilities, as well as providing public car parking services.

