Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) Announces Earnings Results

Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Suruga Bank had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.79%.

Suruga Bank Price Performance

SUGBY remained flat at $80.02 during midday trading on Thursday. Suruga Bank has a 1 year low of $45.82 and a 1 year high of $80.02. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of -0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.02 and its 200 day moving average is $80.02.

Get Suruga Bank alerts:

Suruga Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Suruga Bank Ltd. is a regional financial institution headquartered in Shizuoka City, Shizuoka Prefecture, Japan. Established in the mid-20th century, the bank has built a reputation for serving both individual and corporate customers in its home region and beyond. As a member of Concordia Financial Group, Suruga Bank leverages group-wide resources to enhance its product offerings and operational capabilities.

The bank’s core business activities encompass a broad range of commercial and retail banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Suruga Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suruga Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.