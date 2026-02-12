Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.1111.

SGRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Surgery Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on Surgery Partners from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Surgery Partners from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.97. Surgery Partners has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $26.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $821.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.55 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 66.9% in the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 11,681,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,803,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113,052 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,614,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,778,000 after purchasing an additional 424,518 shares in the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,382,000 after buying an additional 1,225,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Surgery Partners by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,860,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,177,000 after buying an additional 988,956 shares in the last quarter.

Surgery Partners, Inc operates as a healthcare services provider specializing in the management and ownership of ambulatory surgery centers, surgical hospitals and multispecialty rehabilitation hospitals across the United States. Through its network of facilities, the company coordinates and delivers a broad range of outpatient surgical procedures in specialties such as orthopedics, ophthalmology, otolaryngology, gastroenterology, pain management and general surgery. Its integrated platform offers ancillary services including on-site imaging, laboratory testing, infusion therapy and physical, occupational and speech rehabilitation.

Since its establishment in 2010 and subsequent public listing in 2015, Surgery Partners has focused on strategic partnerships with physicians and health systems to expand access to cost-effective outpatient care.

