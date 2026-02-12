Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Receives $61.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SUPN. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

SUPN opened at $51.34 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.53 and its 200 day moving average is $47.14. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $29.16 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.71.

In related news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $31,552.40. Following the sale, the vice president owned 14,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,735.52. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank Mottola sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,153.36. This trade represents a 56.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. NDVR Inc. increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 4,873 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 29,924 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 113,319 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing central nervous system (CNS) therapies. Since its founding in 2003, Supernus has focused on advancing treatments for neurological disorders, with an emphasis on improving patient quality of life through innovative dosage forms and sustained‐release formulations.

The company’s marketed portfolio includes Trokendi XR and Oxtellar XR, extended‐release antiepileptic medications designed to maintain stable drug levels for seizure control, as well as Qelbree (viloxazine extended‐release capsules), approved for the treatment of attention‐deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in pediatric and adult patients.

