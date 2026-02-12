Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.87 and traded as high as $13.60. Summit State Bank shares last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 5,660 shares.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Summit State Bank in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $91.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.87.

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Summit State Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit State Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Summit State Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. Finally, M3F Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit State Bank by 17.1% in the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 352,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 51,417 shares in the last quarter.

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ: SSBI) is a California-chartered commercial bank that provides a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services to business and professional clients, as well as individuals. The bank’s core business activities include commercial and industrial lending, commercial real estate financing, business deposit products, treasury management services, and consumer deposit accounts. Through these offerings, Summit State Bank aims to support the growth and operational needs of small- and mid-sized enterprises across its markets.

In addition to its commercial lending solutions, Summit State Bank offers private banking services tailored to high-net-worth individuals, including customized lending, wealth management referrals, and trust services.

