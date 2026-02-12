Sumitomo Realty & Development (OTCMKTS:SURDF) Trading 2% Higher – Still a Buy?

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.39 and last traded at $30.39. 3,512 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 1,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.79.

Sumitomo Realty & Development Stock Up 2.0%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.58 and a 200 day moving average of $39.09.

About Sumitomo Realty & Development

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF) is one of Japan’s foremost comprehensive real estate developers. Headquartered in Tokyo, the company engages in the development, leasing and management of a wide range of properties. Its portfolio spans office buildings, residential condominiums, retail facilities, hotels and leisure complexes, reflecting a diversified approach to land use and urban development.

In addition to its core property development activities, Sumitomo Realty provides integrated property management services, including leasing, maintenance and building operations.

