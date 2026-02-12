Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TLT. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 409.3% during the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 50,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 40,863 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 30,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copia Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 1,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $88.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.54. The company has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $83.29 and a 52-week high of $94.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3319 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years. The Underlying Index includes all publicly-issued the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to 20 years.

