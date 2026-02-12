Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $10,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 319.0% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 16,288 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,415,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,139,000 after acquiring an additional 42,200 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 11.6% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,630,000 after acquiring an additional 23,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sector Gamma AS lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 15.9% during the third quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 147,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,344,000 after acquiring an additional 20,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD opened at $155.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.77. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.37 and a 1 year high of $157.29. The stock has a market cap of $193.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 51.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Bank of America set a $162.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 115,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $15,611,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 566,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,504,230. This represents a 16.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.31, for a total value of $372,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 150,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,709,027.93. The trade was a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 319,391 shares of company stock worth $44,141,101. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Gilead Sciences

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat on top and bottom line: Gilead reported Q4 EPS of $1.86 vs. consensus ~$1.83 and revenue roughly $7.9B, powered by HIV and liver‑disease franchises — the core beat is the primary near‑term driver of the rally. Gilead quarterly results beat Wall Street estimates

Q4 beat on top and bottom line: Gilead reported Q4 EPS of $1.86 vs. consensus ~$1.83 and revenue roughly $7.9B, powered by HIV and liver‑disease franchises — the core beat is the primary near‑term driver of the rally. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst upgrades/price‑target raises: Banks including Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Needham and others bumped targets (some to $160–$177+), reinforcing buy/overweight sentiment and supporting the stock pop. Morgan Stanley raises price target

Multiple analyst upgrades/price‑target raises: Banks including Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Needham and others bumped targets (some to $160–$177+), reinforcing buy/overweight sentiment and supporting the stock pop. Positive Sentiment: Yescarta label expansion and pipeline momentum: Positive commentary about CAR‑T (Yescarta) label expansion and new HIV options (Yeztugo) adds optionality to growth expectations. Yescarta label expansion and dividend growth

Yescarta label expansion and pipeline momentum: Positive commentary about CAR‑T (Yescarta) label expansion and new HIV options (Yeztugo) adds optionality to growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: Dividend increase: Board raised the quarterly payout to $0.82 (3.8% increase), supporting income investors and reducing equity downside for dividend‑focused holders. Dividend announcement

Dividend increase: Board raised the quarterly payout to $0.82 (3.8% increase), supporting income investors and reducing equity downside for dividend‑focused holders. Neutral Sentiment: Investor commentary and transcripts: Earnings call and slides are available for detail on unit trends and margin commentary — useful for modeling but not an immediate directional driver. Earnings call transcript

Investor commentary and transcripts: Earnings call and slides are available for detail on unit trends and margin commentary — useful for modeling but not an immediate directional driver. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest items in recent filings show no meaningful or reliable signal (reported zero/odd values), so ignore those as noise.

Short‑interest items in recent filings show no meaningful or reliable signal (reported zero/odd values), so ignore those as noise. Negative Sentiment: FY‑2026 guidance came in slightly light: Gilead set EPS guidance of $8.45–$8.85 and revenue guidance ~$29.6–$30.0B, marginally below consensus (~$30.1B / ~$8.69 EPS), which caused an initial after‑hours pullback and remains the main near‑term risk to sustaining the rally. Guidance story

FY‑2026 guidance came in slightly light: Gilead set EPS guidance of $8.45–$8.85 and revenue guidance ~$29.6–$30.0B, marginally below consensus (~$30.1B / ~$8.69 EPS), which caused an initial after‑hours pullback and remains the main near‑term risk to sustaining the rally. Negative Sentiment: Some cautious analyst views remain: A few firms (e.g., RBC with a lower PT) kept conservative ratings/targets, which could cap upside if other brokers re‑rate lower or fundamentals disappoint. Analyst notes (RBC)

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

