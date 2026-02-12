Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $7.49 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $7,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 27.8% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 27,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 61,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 9,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDY opened at $154.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.79. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $119.83 and a one year high of $155.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.99.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years. The Fund generally invests substantially all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index.

