Stratos Investment Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Stratos Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 53.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in McKesson by 5.6% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 91.2% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 282.5% in the 2nd quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,438,000 after purchasing an additional 36,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK opened at $951.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $116.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.40. McKesson Corporation has a twelve month low of $585.22 and a twelve month high of $971.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $835.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $785.04.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $106.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 338.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.03 earnings per share. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.00, for a total transaction of $313,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 276 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $816.18, for a total transaction of $225,265.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,096.24. This trade represents a 10.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MCK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $914.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on McKesson from $983.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research cut McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $937.07.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company’s core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

