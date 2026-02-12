Stratos Investment Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF $USTB

Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) by 177.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,278 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $143,000. American Trust bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. OneAscent Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Private Client Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000.

Get VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:USTB opened at $50.90 on Thursday. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $51.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.90.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were given a $0.1831 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%.

(Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.