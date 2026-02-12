Stratos Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $XCCC

Stratos Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:XCCC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XCCC. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 55,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 33,868 shares in the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 29,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,465,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XCCC opened at $37.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.48. BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $33.91 and a 52-week high of $39.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.60 million, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2481 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.9%.

The BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (XCCC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that specifically invests in USD-denominated corporate bonds with a credit rating of CCC (or its equivalent), based on an average of three main credit rating providers. XCCC was launched on May 24, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

