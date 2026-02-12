StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Insider Mark Lowry Maurer Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) insider Mark Lowry Maurer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total value of $4,995,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 90,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,280,535.28. The trade was a 30.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

StoneX Group Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of SNEX stock opened at $127.50 on Thursday. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $128.51. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.08.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

StoneX Group shares are scheduled to split on Monday, March 23rd. The 3-2 split was announced on Thursday, February 5th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, March 10th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $724.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 16.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of StoneX Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of StoneX Group from $99.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, StoneX Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on StoneX Group

More StoneX Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting StoneX Group this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StoneX Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after acquiring an additional 43,678 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $449,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,240,000 after buying an additional 13,815 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 107,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,182,000 after buying an additional 38,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

About StoneX Group

(Get Free Report)

StoneX Group Inc (NASDAQ: SNEX) is a global financial services firm offering execution, risk management, advisory and post-trade solutions across commodities, currencies, securities and digital assets. The company serves commercial businesses, institutional clients and financial intermediaries, providing market access and tailored services designed to help clients manage price risk, optimize working capital and execute complex transactions.

StoneX operates through several core segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.