Stephens Increases Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target to $260.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Stephens from $200.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.30.

Get Hershey alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Hershey

Hershey Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE HSY traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $230.42. 206,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141,302. Hershey has a twelve month low of $150.04 and a twelve month high of $234.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.31. Hershey had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 7.55%.The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Hershey has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.200-8.520 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hershey will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CEO Kirk Tanner purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $185.46 per share, with a total value of $370,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 47,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,876,115.60. This represents a 4.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stacy Taffet purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $186.19 per share, with a total value of $37,238.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 9,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,786.49. This represents a 2.18% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,450. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hershey

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1,537.5% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) is a leading North American chocolatier and snack manufacturer headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The company develops, produces and markets a wide range of confectionery and snack products for retail, foodservice and international customers. Hershey’s business spans manufacturing, branded product marketing, packaging and distribution across grocery, convenience, mass merchant and e-commerce channels.

Hershey’s product portfolio centers on chocolate and sugar confectionery, including core brands such as Hershey’s, Reese’s, Hershey’s Kisses and Twizzlers, alongside non-chocolate snacks and confectionery brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.