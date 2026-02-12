State of Michigan Retirement System Makes New Investment in Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 50,779 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Rocket Lab by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,125,910 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $580,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734,788 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,751,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,242,304 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $223,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,054 shares during the period. Marex Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,359,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Rocket Lab in the 2nd quarter worth $59,410,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rocket Lab alerts:

Rocket Lab News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Large U.S. defense contract and strong launch execution bolster revenue visibility — Seeking Alpha highlights an $816M U.S. Space Force award and a flawless 2025 Electron launch record, and models a potential Q4 revenue and EPS beat that would support longer-term contract wins and backlog growth. Rocket Lab: Bullish Catalysts Brewing

Large U.S. defense contract and strong launch execution bolster revenue visibility — Seeking Alpha highlights an $816M U.S. Space Force award and a flawless 2025 Electron launch record, and models a potential Q4 revenue and EPS beat that would support longer-term contract wins and backlog growth. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support and consensus rating remain constructive — brokerages still carry a consensus “Moderate Buy” and some price targets have moved higher, giving the stock institutional validation despite recent volatility. Consensus Rating

Analyst support and consensus rating remain constructive — brokerages still carry a consensus “Moderate Buy” and some price targets have moved higher, giving the stock institutional validation despite recent volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming earnings call is a key inflection point — investors will seek guidance on Neutron timing, vertical integration progress and margin trends; results could swing sentiment either way. Neutron Hiccup Analysis

Upcoming earnings call is a key inflection point — investors will seek guidance on Neutron timing, vertical integration progress and margin trends; results could swing sentiment either way. Negative Sentiment: Neutron qualification-test failure injected uncertainty — a Stage 1 tank rupture during testing raised questions about potential delays to Neutron’s maiden flight and sparked the recent sell-off despite the company saying replacement hardware is in production. Neutron Hiccup Coverage

Neutron qualification-test failure injected uncertainty — a Stage 1 tank rupture during testing raised questions about potential delays to Neutron’s maiden flight and sparked the recent sell-off despite the company saying replacement hardware is in production. Negative Sentiment: Volatility, profit-taking and external funding concerns are weighing on the stock — RKLB has pulled back sharply from January highs, and headlines about government funding (e.g., a declined Mars mission appropriation) plus questions over premium valuation and rising costs have added to downside pressure. Zacks: RKLB Falls

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RKLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Rocket Lab from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Rocket Lab from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rocket Lab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RKLB

Rocket Lab Stock Performance

Rocket Lab stock opened at $69.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a PE ratio of -183.34 and a beta of 2.16. Rocket Lab Corporation has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $99.58.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 35.64% and a negative return on equity of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $155.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Merline Saintil sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 280,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,202,610. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $193,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 142,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,028,384.56. This represents a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,306,150 shares of company stock worth $271,865,732. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rocket Lab Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company’s primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company’s propulsion capabilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.