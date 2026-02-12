State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 350,775 Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. $ABCL

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report) by 712.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350,775 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Marex Group plc bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 114.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 12,893 shares during the last quarter. 61.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $3.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $937.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.81. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $6.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.31.

ABCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Partners lowered AbCellera Biologics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

AbCellera Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: ABCL) is a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies. The company’s technology platform integrates single-cell screening, microfluidics, high-throughput sequencing and artificial intelligence to rapidly identify and optimize antibody candidates against a wide range of disease targets. By combining experimental data with machine learning, AbCellera accelerates early-stage drug discovery and improves the efficiency of lead candidate selection.

AbCellera primarily operates through partnerships with pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms, offering its antibody discovery services on a fee-for-service and milestone-driven basis.

