Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $93.37 and last traded at $90.5680, with a volume of 1742012 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.76.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWK. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 1.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.19. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 2.66%.The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.700 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at about $939,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,199,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,813,000 after purchasing an additional 17,084 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 212,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,794,000 after acquiring an additional 27,140 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 773.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 47,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 38.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,723,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,506,000 after acquiring an additional 761,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc (NYSE:SWK) is a leading global manufacturer of industrial tools, engineered fastening systems, and security products. The company’s portfolio includes power tools, hand tools, accessories, and storage solutions marketed under well-known brands such as DEWALT, Stanley, Craftsman and Black & Decker. In addition to its core tools and hardware offerings, the company provides customized assembly and installation systems for the automotive, electronics and aerospace industries.

Operations are organized across three principal business segments.

