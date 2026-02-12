SS Innovations International (NASDAQ:SSII) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

SS Innovations International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSII – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.32, but opened at $3.61. SS Innovations International shares last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 92,922 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SS Innovations International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get SS Innovations International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SSII

SS Innovations International Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $785.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.34.

SS Innovations International (NASDAQ:SSII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. SS Innovations International had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 32.10%.

Institutional Trading of SS Innovations International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSII. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in SS Innovations International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SS Innovations International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SS Innovations International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SS Innovations International during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. acquired a new stake in SS Innovations International during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000.

SS Innovations International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc develops and manufactures medical surgical devices. The company has a research agreement with the University of Central Florida to develop navigation and control technologies with applications in medical robotics. The company was formerly known as AVRA Surgical Microsystems, Inc and changed its name to AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc in November 2015. AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SS Innovations International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS Innovations International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.