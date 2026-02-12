SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Releases Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.950-0.990 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $191.6 million-$193.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $197.0 million. SPS Commerce also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.420-4.500 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on SPSC. Northland Securities set a $109.00 price objective on SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $104.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC traded down $3.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,672,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,989. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.73. SPS Commerce has a 52 week low of $64.18 and a 52 week high of $154.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.56.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $192.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.60 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 12.17%. SPS Commerce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.420-4.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-0.990 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Marty M. Reaume sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $159,794.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,917.08. This represents a 15.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Here are the key news stories impacting SPS Commerce this week:

Board strengthened with two new independent directors (Michael McConnell and Fumbi Chima), which can be viewed as governance/strategic continuity support. Neutral Sentiment: Product update — SPS introduced “MAX” capabilities inside its Agentic Supply Chain Network; incremental product progress that supports long‑term revenue mix but unclear near‑term financial impact. MAX Product Announcement

Product update — SPS introduced “MAX” capabilities inside its Agentic Supply Chain Network; incremental product progress that supports long‑term revenue mix but unclear near‑term financial impact. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly revenue slightly missed analyst estimates ($192.65M reported vs. $193.6M est.), and Q1‑2026 revenue guidance ($191.6M–$193.6M) is below consensus (~$197M), raising near‑term growth concerns that likely pressured the stock. Earnings & Guidance

Quarterly revenue slightly missed analyst estimates ($192.65M reported vs. $193.6M est.), and Q1‑2026 revenue guidance ($191.6M–$193.6M) is below consensus (~$197M), raising near‑term growth concerns that likely pressured the stock. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: director Marty Reaume sold 1,000 shares (disclosed Feb. 12), which can be perceived negatively alongside the miss/guidance shortfall. Insider Sale

Insider selling: director Marty Reaume sold 1,000 shares (disclosed Feb. 12), which can be perceived negatively alongside the miss/guidance shortfall. Negative Sentiment: Analyst consensus is a “Hold” with many recent target cuts and downgrades; the stock is trading well below its 50‑ and 200‑day averages, increasing technical pressure. Analyst Coverage & Ratings

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 806.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 458,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,786,000 after buying an additional 408,221 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 86.4% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 792,472 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,528,000 after acquiring an additional 367,346 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 661,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,969,000 after acquiring an additional 270,424 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 38,429.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 245,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,841,000 after acquiring an additional 244,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 344.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 259,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,999,000 after purchasing an additional 200,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based supply chain management solutions that enable seamless collaboration between retailers, suppliers and logistics providers. Through its robust network, SPS Commerce connects trading partners with electronic data interchange (EDI) capabilities, helping businesses automate order processing, inventory management and fulfillment workflows. The company’s platform ensures data accuracy, accelerates order-to-cash cycles and reduces manual intervention, supporting a wide range of industries including retail, grocery, consumer goods and automotive.

The company offers a suite of services encompassing EDI, retail-ready compliance, order management and data analytics.

