SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Announces Earnings Results

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14, FiscalAI reports. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 11.65%.The firm had revenue of $192.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.60 million.

SPS Commerce Price Performance

SPS Commerce stock traded down $3.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,665,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,401. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.73. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $64.18 and a 12 month high of $154.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.56.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Insider Activity at SPS Commerce

In related news, Director Marty M. Reaume sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $159,794.32. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,158 shares in the company, valued at $844,917.08. This trade represents a 15.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SPS Commerce

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 806.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 458,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,786,000 after purchasing an additional 408,221 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 86.4% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 792,472 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,528,000 after acquiring an additional 367,346 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 661,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,969,000 after acquiring an additional 270,424 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 38,429.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 245,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,841,000 after acquiring an additional 244,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 344.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 259,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,999,000 after purchasing an additional 200,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities set a $109.00 target price on SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of SPS Commerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SPSC

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based supply chain management solutions that enable seamless collaboration between retailers, suppliers and logistics providers. Through its robust network, SPS Commerce connects trading partners with electronic data interchange (EDI) capabilities, helping businesses automate order processing, inventory management and fulfillment workflows. The company’s platform ensures data accuracy, accelerates order-to-cash cycles and reduces manual intervention, supporting a wide range of industries including retail, grocery, consumer goods and automotive.

The company offers a suite of services encompassing EDI, retail-ready compliance, order management and data analytics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.