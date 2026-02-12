SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) Short Interest Update

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 88,914 shares, an increase of 1,043.1% from the January 15th total of 7,778 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,911 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 121,911 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,123. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a one year low of $25.63 and a one year high of $35.42. The firm has a market cap of $728.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.40.

Institutional Trading of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLY. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,857,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,411,000 after purchasing an additional 194,782 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,490,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,865,000 after acquiring an additional 92,443 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,156,000 after acquiring an additional 130,143 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,743,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,249,000.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies. RLY was launched on Apr 25, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

