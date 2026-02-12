SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Short Interest Up 156.6% in January

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 73,252 shares, an increase of 156.6% from the January 15th total of 28,547 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 121,944 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 121,944 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.7%

NYSEARCA:SLYG traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,245. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $71.62 and a 52-week high of $103.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.28 and a 200-day moving average of $94.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,679,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,763,000 after purchasing an additional 858,073 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,858,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,305,000 after purchasing an additional 19,194 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 999,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,627,000 after buying an additional 14,832 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 519,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,885,000 after buying an additional 19,815 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 423,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,904,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the S&P SmallCap 600 Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

