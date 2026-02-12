SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $63.54 and last traded at $62.80, with a volume of 2197251 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.97.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.92. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

