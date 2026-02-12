SPDR Galaxy Transformative Tech Accelerators ETF (NASDAQ:TEKX) Short Interest Update

SPDR Galaxy Transformative Tech Accelerators ETF (NASDAQ:TEKX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 5,333 shares, a growth of 115.7% from the January 15th total of 2,472 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,320 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,320 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPDR Galaxy Transformative Tech Accelerators ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Galaxy Transformative Tech Accelerators ETF (NASDAQ:TEKX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 19.04% of SPDR Galaxy Transformative Tech Accelerators ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

SPDR Galaxy Transformative Tech Accelerators ETF Trading Up 0.3%

TEKX opened at $44.76 on Thursday. SPDR Galaxy Transformative Tech Accelerators ETF has a 12 month low of $19.02 and a 12 month high of $46.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.00 and a 200 day moving average of $40.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 million, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 2.97.

SPDR Galaxy Transformative Tech Accelerators ETF Announces Dividend

SPDR Galaxy Transformative Tech Accelerators ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.1411 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 35.0%.

The SPDR Galaxy Transformative Tech Accelerators ETF (TEKX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies identified as transformative tech accelerators, both internationally and domestically. TEKX was launched on Sep 9, 2024 and is issued by State Street.

