SP Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

SP Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,310 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 20.0% of SP Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $251,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,230,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Headwater Capital Co Ltd lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 294.7% during the 1st quarter. Headwater Capital Co Ltd now owns 150,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $86,454,000 after buying an additional 112,000 shares during the period. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Capital & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $322,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on META. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $860.00 price objective (up from $750.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $845.50.

Trending Headlines about Meta Platforms

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square disclosed a roughly $2 billion (~10% of the fund) stake, calling META undervalued and an AI beneficiary — a high-profile endorsement that can attract other institutional buyers and supports the stock’s AI-growth narrative. Article Title

Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square disclosed a roughly $2 billion (~10% of the fund) stake, calling META undervalued and an AI beneficiary — a high-profile endorsement that can attract other institutional buyers and supports the stock’s AI-growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Hardware traction: EssilorLuxottica said it more than tripled sales of Meta AI (Ray‑Ban) glasses in 2025 — evidence Reality Labs products can scale and help diversify revenue beyond ads if growth continues. Article Title

Hardware traction: EssilorLuxottica said it more than tripled sales of Meta AI (Ray‑Ban) glasses in 2025 — evidence Reality Labs products can scale and help diversify revenue beyond ads if growth continues. Positive Sentiment: Meta broke ground on a $10 billion Indiana data center to boost AI compute capacity — a multi-year investment that strengthens ad/AI infrastructure but increases near-term capex. Article Title

Meta broke ground on a $10 billion Indiana data center to boost AI compute capacity — a multi-year investment that strengthens ad/AI infrastructure but increases near-term capex. Positive Sentiment: Large institutional buys: Fisher Asset Management and other funds boosted Meta stakes, reinforcing demand from money managers. Article Title

Large institutional buys: Fisher Asset Management and other funds boosted Meta stakes, reinforcing demand from money managers. Neutral Sentiment: Insider activity: COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares (~$343k) — a small reduction in holdings that is typical for executives and not large enough alone to signal strategic concerns. Article Title

Insider activity: COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares (~$343k) — a small reduction in holdings that is typical for executives and not large enough alone to signal strategic concerns. Positive Sentiment: Operational progress: Market commentary highlights Reality Labs refocus (glasses/wearables), business‑messaging revenue up ~54%, and AI-driven productivity gains for engineers — signs management is converting AI investments into ad growth and internal efficiency. Article Title

Operational progress: Market commentary highlights Reality Labs refocus (glasses/wearables), business‑messaging revenue up ~54%, and AI-driven productivity gains for engineers — signs management is converting AI investments into ad growth and internal efficiency. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/headwinds: Russian authorities removed WhatsApp from an official directory, effectively blocking the service for ~100M users — a material user/access disruption and negative for engagement in that market. Article Title

Regulatory/headwinds: Russian authorities removed WhatsApp from an official directory, effectively blocking the service for ~100M users — a material user/access disruption and negative for engagement in that market. Negative Sentiment: Legal and reputational risk: Ongoing trials and testimony accusing Meta of enabling harm (including addiction/child‑safety claims) increase litigation risk and could pressure sentiment or lead to fines/operational changes. Article Title

Legal and reputational risk: Ongoing trials and testimony accusing Meta of enabling harm (including addiction/child‑safety claims) increase litigation risk and could pressure sentiment or lead to fines/operational changes. Negative Sentiment: Smaller legal loss: A German court ordered a Meta subsidiary to pay ~€30M to Deutsche Telekom — modest financially but a reminder of regional disputes that can add costs and distractions. Article Title

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total value of $429,501.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,035 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,306. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 2,610 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Saturday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.46, for a total transaction of $1,590,690.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,962,956.64. The trade was a 21.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,078 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,453. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $668.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $658.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $694.25. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $479.80 and a 12-month high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The social networking company reported $8.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.16 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $59.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.33 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 8.94%.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META), formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta’s core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.