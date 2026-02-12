Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) Issues Earnings Results

Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Southern Banc had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 7.55%.

Southern Banc Stock Up 0.1%

OTCMKTS SRNN opened at $11.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.52. Southern Banc has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $12.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of -0.09.

Southern Banc Company Profile

The Southern Banc Company, Inc operates as the holding company for The Southern Bank company that provides various banking products and services in Alabama. The company’s personal banking products include checking accounts, home mortgage loans, home equity loans, auto loans, and personal loans. Its business banking products comprise business checking accounts, cash flow management, real estate lending, and equipment financing. The Southern Banc Company, Inc was founded in 1936 and is based in Gadsden, Alabama.

