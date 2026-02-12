Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) Issues Earnings Results

Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Southern Banc had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 7.55%.
Southern Banc Stock Up 0.1%
OTCMKTS SRNN opened at $11.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.52. Southern Banc has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $12.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of -0.09.
Southern Banc Company Profile
