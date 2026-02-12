Sound Shore Management Inc CT Sells 598,896 Shares of Flex Ltd. $FLEX

Sound Shore Management Inc CT reduced its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,171,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 598,896 shares during the quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s holdings in Flex were worth $67,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FLEX. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Flex by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 49,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Flex by 2.4% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Flex by 3.4% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in Flex by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 3,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 8.9% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

FLEX opened at $64.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.50. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $72.22.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. Flex had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.270 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.890 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 21,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $1,310,689.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 143,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,805,057.69. This represents a 12.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Hurlston sold 10,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 58,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,538. This trade represents a 14.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,406 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,489. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FLEX shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Flex from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Flex in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Flex from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $80.00 price target on shares of Flex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Flex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.78.

Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX), formerly known as Flextronics, is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and original design manufacturing (ODM). The company offers end-to-end product lifecycle solutions including product design and engineering, prototyping, volume manufacturing, testing, and aftermarket services. Its offerings extend into supply chain management, component sourcing, logistics and distribution, and advanced manufacturing capabilities such as automation and digital manufacturing to support customers from concept through end-of-life.

Flex serves a broad range of industries, including automotive, healthcare, industrial, communications, and consumer electronics, working with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and technology companies to accelerate time to market and manage complex supply chains.

