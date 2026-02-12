Sound Shore Management Inc CT Purchases Shares of 860,774 Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 860,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,365,000. Marvell Technology comprises about 2.4% of Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,443,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,987,906,000 after buying an additional 673,110 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 20,840,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,613,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,809 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,592,370,000 after acquiring an additional 533,946 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,406,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $805,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at $716,713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $465,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,427.44. This trade represents a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $120.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.16.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $81.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.74. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.08 and a 52-week high of $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.97.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 31.75%.The business’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is 8.42%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

