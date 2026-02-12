Sound Shore Management Inc CT Purchases 1,855,682 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. $ACI

Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 60.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,902,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,855,682 shares during the period. Albertsons Companies makes up 2.8% of Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $85,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 98.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 32.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Shares of ACI stock opened at $17.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average of $18.07. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $23.20. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.48.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 38.00%. The business had revenue of $19.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Albertsons Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.58.

Insider Activity at Albertsons Companies

In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Michael T. Theilmann sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $863,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 289,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,102,633.27. This represents a 14.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc (NYSE: ACI) is one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States, operating a diversified portfolio of grocery store banners. Founded in 1939 by Joe Albertson in Boise, Idaho, the company has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions. Its core business activities encompass the sale of fresh produce, meat, bakery items, deli offerings, pharmacy services, and general merchandise. The company’s retail operations are complemented by an in-house private-label program, featuring brands such as O Organics, Open Nature, and Lucerne, which cater to a range of customer preferences and price points.

