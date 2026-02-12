Sound Shore Management Inc CT Increases Holdings in EQT Corporation $EQT

Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its position in shares of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,526,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 368,748 shares during the quarter. EQT accounts for approximately 2.7% of Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s holdings in EQT were worth $83,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its position in EQT by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,029,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,021,000 after buying an additional 700,732 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT by 1,286.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 735,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,920,000 after acquiring an additional 682,844 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 116.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 534,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,092,000 after purchasing an additional 287,538 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in EQT by 8,000.9% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 153,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 151,537 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. boosted its holdings in EQT by 97.1% in the third quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 220,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,002,000 after purchasing an additional 108,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Stock Performance

NYSE EQT opened at $56.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.59 and a 200 day moving average of $54.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. EQT Corporation has a twelve month low of $43.57 and a twelve month high of $62.23.

EQT Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQT. Zacks Research lowered EQT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on EQT from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EQT from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of EQT from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.77.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) is a U.S.-based energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of natural gas. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company concentrates its upstream operations in the Appalachian Basin, producing from major shale formations including the Marcellus and Utica. EQT’s primary product is natural gas, with production activities supported by associated liquids and conventional gas assets where applicable.

In addition to drilling and well development, EQT operates and coordinates the infrastructure and commercial activities necessary to bring gas to market.

