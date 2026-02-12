Sound Shore Management Inc CT Has $80.98 Million Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. $LUV

Sound Shore Management Inc CT reduced its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,537,637 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 316,314 shares during the quarter. Southwest Airlines comprises 2.7% of Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $80,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,652,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 12.6% in the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,916,003 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $61,140,000 after purchasing an additional 214,092 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth $2,010,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.3% in the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,218 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 5.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 578,088 shares of the airline’s stock worth $18,447,000 after purchasing an additional 29,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LUV opened at $51.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $23.82 and a 12-month high of $54.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.15.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The airline reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 1.57%.The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Southwest Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000- EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.450- EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is 85.71%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LUV. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Barclays raised Southwest Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $57.50 in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.92.

Southwest Airlines Co is a U.S.-based low-cost carrier that operates a point-to-point domestic and near-international airline network. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company primarily flies Boeing 737 aircraft and offers no-frills, single-class service designed to keep fares competitive. Southwest’s operating model emphasizes high aircraft utilization, quick turnaround times and an open seating policy, allowing customers to board and select seats on a first-come, first-served basis.

Founded in 1967 by Herb Kelleher and Rollin King as Air Southwest Company, Southwest began commercial service in 1971, initially connecting Dallas, Houston and San Antonio.

