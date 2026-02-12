Sound Shore Management Inc CT Acquires Shares of 568,454 QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 568,454 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,568,000. QUALCOMM comprises 3.1% of Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 55,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 18.6% during the second quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 22,474 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Westerkirk Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $4,539,000. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $3,896,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna cut QUALCOMM from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.67.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 15,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total transaction of $2,833,385.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,640,898.71. This trade represents a 37.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 10,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total value of $1,751,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 44,803 shares in the company, valued at $7,845,901.36. This represents a 18.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 46,217 shares of company stock valued at $7,901,275 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $141.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $205.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.56. The stock has a market cap of $150.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.22.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 44.09%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.55%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

