Sound Shore Management Inc CT Acquires Shares of 568,454 QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 568,454 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,568,000. QUALCOMM comprises 3.1% of Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 55,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 18.6% during the second quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 22,474 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Westerkirk Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $4,539,000. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $3,896,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
QUALCOMM News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting QUALCOMM this week:
- Positive Sentiment: DZ Bank AG upgraded QCOM to a “strong‑buy,” a clear analyst vote of confidence that supports upside interest from buyers. Zacks.com
- Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating after Qualcomm beat estimates, reinforcing that some sell‑side firms view the earnings beat as validation for upside. Qualcomm beats estimates as Piper Sandler reiterates overweight
- Positive Sentiment: MarketBeat highlights that QCOM is deeply oversold technically and notes several bullish analyst price targets (some up to ~$200), suggesting a favorable risk/reward for buyers if selling pressure eases. 2 Reasons Qualcomm’s Risk/Reward Is Now Red Hot
- Positive Sentiment: News that select chipmakers may be exempted from proposed tariffs could materially benefit large semiconductor suppliers like Qualcomm, a potential tailwind to revenue/valuation expectations. 6 Chip Stocks Set to Benefit Most From Big Tech Tariff Exemption
- Neutral Sentiment: UBS maintained a Neutral rating but cut its price target to $160, signaling moderated expectations rather than a full sell call. UBS Keeps a Neutral Rating on QUALCOMM
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage of the Q4 earnings call (analyst questions) provides color but no single catalyst — useful for investors tracking management commentary and guidance nuance. 5 revealing analyst questions from Qualcomm’s Q4 earnings call
- Negative Sentiment: Daiwa America downgraded QCOM from “strong‑buy” to “hold,” reducing near‑term buy pressure and signaling caution among some institutional analysts. Zacks.com
- Negative Sentiment: Daiwa Securities cut from outperform to neutral and set a $140 target (roughly at current levels), which can cap upside and contribute to selling. Finviz: Daiwa downgrade
- Negative Sentiment: Negative pieces (e.g., “Bear of the Day”) amplify caution and investor skepticism after the post‑earnings sell‑off and guidance concerns. Bear of the Day: Qualcomm
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 15,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total transaction of $2,833,385.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,640,898.71. This trade represents a 37.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 10,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total value of $1,751,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 44,803 shares in the company, valued at $7,845,901.36. This represents a 18.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 46,217 shares of company stock valued at $7,901,275 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.7%
Shares of QCOM stock opened at $141.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $205.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.56. The stock has a market cap of $150.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.22.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 44.09%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.
QUALCOMM Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.55%.
QUALCOMM Profile
QUALCOMM Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.
The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.
