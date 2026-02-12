Sound Point Meridian Capital (NYSE:SPMC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Sound Point Meridian Capital (NYSE:SPMC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.11), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $17.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.45 million.

Shares of SPMC stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $11.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,434. Sound Point Meridian Capital has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.95 and a beta of 0.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.7%. Sound Point Meridian Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,500.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SPMC shares. B. Riley Financial downgraded Sound Point Meridian Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer set a $20.00 price target on shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, iA Financial set a $18.50 price target on shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.42.

In other news, Director Matthew E. Forstenhausler bought 4,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $56,004.80. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,924.80. The trade was a 187.18% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Guaranty Ltd Assured sold 4,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $65,282.22. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,269,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,409,263.90. This represents a 0.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,480 shares of company stock valued at $115,727 and sold 10,803 shares valued at $156,663. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sound Point Meridian Capital in the third quarter valued at $267,000. Kim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,821,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 77,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 20,163 shares during the last quarter.

Positive Sentiment: Company declared monthly common distributions of $0.20 per share (monthly) — an annualized yield around 20.8% — with upcoming record/ex-dividend dates in April–June; this supports demand from income-focused investors. Press release: Distributions and Q3 results

Earnings call transcript and highlights were posted — management discussed navigating markets and portfolio positioning; read the transcript/highlights for tone on portfolio performance and any forward commentary that could influence near-term sentiment.

Additional earnings call highlights were summarized by news services — useful for parsing management's commentary on NAV, portfolio spread environment and distribution coverage.

Q3 results missed expectations: reported EPS $0.44 (consensus roughly $0.53–$0.55) and revenue $17.95M vs. estimates near $20.45M — earnings and top-line misses increase short-term downside risk and raise questions about distribution coverage and NAV trends.

B. Riley cut SPMC from "strong-buy" to "hold" and lowered its price target to $12 (from $16) — the downgrade narrows analyst-driven upside and signals reduced confidence in near-term performance.

Sound Point Meridian Capital Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in third-party collateralized loan obligation equity and mezzanine tranches. Sound Point Meridian Capital Inc is based in NEW YORK.

