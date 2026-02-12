Sound Point Meridian Capital (NYSE:SPMC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Sound Point Meridian Capital (NYSE:SPMC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.09), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $17.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.45 million.

Sound Point Meridian Capital Stock Performance

SPMC traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.76. 13,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,378. The company has a market cap of $240.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.78 and a beta of 0.32. Sound Point Meridian Capital has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $22.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.94.

Sound Point Meridian Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Sound Point Meridian Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,500.00%.

Insider Transactions at Sound Point Meridian Capital

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Sound Point Meridian Capital news, Director Matthew E. Forstenhausler purchased 4,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $56,004.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,924.80. The trade was a 187.18% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Guaranty Ltd Assured sold 4,562 shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $65,282.22. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,269,690 shares in the company, valued at $75,409,263.90. The trade was a 0.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,480 shares of company stock worth $115,727 and have sold 10,803 shares worth $156,663. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 77,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 20,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kim LLC purchased a new stake in Sound Point Meridian Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,821,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. B.Riley Securit downgraded Sound Point Meridian Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point set a $12.00 price target on shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial downgraded shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $20.00 price target on Sound Point Meridian Capital in a research note on Monday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.42.

Sound Point Meridian Capital Company Profile

Sound Point Meridian Capital Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in third-party collateralized loan obligation equity and mezzanine tranches. Sound Point Meridian Capital Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading

