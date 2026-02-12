Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SPMC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SPMC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.4167.

SPMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Sound Point Meridian Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer set a $20.00 price target on shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital in a report on Monday, December 1st. Compass Point set a $12.00 price objective on Sound Point Meridian Capital in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B.Riley Securit downgraded Sound Point Meridian Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Sound Point Meridian Capital Trading Down 8.4%

NYSE SPMC opened at $11.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $241.35 million, a PE ratio of 58.91 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average of $15.94. Sound Point Meridian Capital has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $22.30.

Sound Point Meridian Capital (NYSE:SPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $17.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.45 million.

Sound Point Meridian Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Sound Point Meridian Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,500.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Guaranty Ltd Assured sold 4,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $65,282.22. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,269,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,409,263.90. The trade was a 0.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew E. Forstenhausler acquired 4,118 shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $56,004.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 6,318 shares in the company, valued at $85,924.80. This represents a 187.18% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,480 shares of company stock valued at $115,727 and have sold 10,803 shares valued at $156,663. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sound Point Meridian Capital

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sound Point Meridian Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Everest Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Sound Point Meridian Capital by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Everest Management Corp. now owns 79,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Sound Point Meridian Capital by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 77,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 20,163 shares during the period. Finally, Kim LLC purchased a new stake in Sound Point Meridian Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,821,000.

About Sound Point Meridian Capital

Sound Point Meridian Capital Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in third-party collateralized loan obligation equity and mezzanine tranches. Sound Point Meridian Capital Inc is based in NEW YORK.

