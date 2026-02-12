Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SPMC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SPMC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.4167.
SPMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Sound Point Meridian Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer set a $20.00 price target on shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital in a report on Monday, December 1st. Compass Point set a $12.00 price objective on Sound Point Meridian Capital in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B.Riley Securit downgraded Sound Point Meridian Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sound Point Meridian Capital
Sound Point Meridian Capital Trading Down 8.4%
Sound Point Meridian Capital (NYSE:SPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $17.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.45 million.
Sound Point Meridian Capital Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Sound Point Meridian Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,500.00%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, major shareholder Guaranty Ltd Assured sold 4,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $65,282.22. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,269,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,409,263.90. The trade was a 0.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew E. Forstenhausler acquired 4,118 shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $56,004.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 6,318 shares in the company, valued at $85,924.80. This represents a 187.18% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,480 shares of company stock valued at $115,727 and have sold 10,803 shares valued at $156,663. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sound Point Meridian Capital
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sound Point Meridian Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Everest Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Sound Point Meridian Capital by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Everest Management Corp. now owns 79,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Sound Point Meridian Capital by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 77,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 20,163 shares during the period. Finally, Kim LLC purchased a new stake in Sound Point Meridian Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,821,000.
Trending Headlines about Sound Point Meridian Capital
Here are the key news stories impacting Sound Point Meridian Capital this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Declared monthly common and preferred distributions of $0.20 per share (annualized yield ~20.8%), giving income-oriented investors a clear cash return profile that can support the stock floor. Sound Point Meridian Declares Q1 2027 Monthly Distributions
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript and highlights published — management commentary will be parsed by investors for portfolio performance, reinvestment opportunities and outlook; these posts provide detail but so far haven’t offset the negative reaction to the quarter. Q3 2026 earnings call transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Company press release summarizing Q3 fiscal results and declared distributions — useful for details on portfolio returns and distribution timing but does not change the headline misses. Sound Point Meridian Capital Announces First Fiscal Quarter 2027 Common Distributions and Preferred Distributions and Results
- Negative Sentiment: Q3 results missed expectations: EPS $0.44 vs. consensus ~ $0.53–$0.55 and revenue $17.95M vs. ~$20.45M; EPS also declined from $0.62 a year ago — a clear fundamental driver of the selloff. SPMC Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Negative Sentiment: B. Riley downgraded the stock (from strong-buy/positive stance to hold/neutral) and cut the price target from $16 to $12 — the lower target and rating reduce buy-side conviction near term. B. Riley rating/target note
About Sound Point Meridian Capital
Sound Point Meridian Capital Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in third-party collateralized loan obligation equity and mezzanine tranches. Sound Point Meridian Capital Inc is based in NEW YORK.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sound Point Meridian Capital
- The AI Arms Race Has a New Contender: VWAV
- The DoD just got a new drone supplier
- Is THIS the Next Big Money Rush?
- Wall Street Legend Names #1 Stock of 2026 Live On-Camera
- Washington knows what’s coming. Do you?
Receive News & Ratings for Sound Point Meridian Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Point Meridian Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.