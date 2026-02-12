Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FXED) to Issue $0.04 Dividend

Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FXED – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, February 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 534.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th.

Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $17.97 on Thursday. Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.07 and its 200-day moving average is $18.27. The company has a market cap of $41.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Trading of Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FXED – Free Report) by 168.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned 0.49% of Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF

The Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF (FXED) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond portfolio that seeks current income and capital appreciation with few limitations in respect to geographic, type, credit, or duration exposure. FXED was launched on Dec 30, 2020 and is managed by Tidal.

