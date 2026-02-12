Solana ETF (NASDAQ:SOLZ) Trading Down 3.5% – Should You Sell?

Solana ETF (NASDAQ:SOLZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.95 and last traded at $8.11. 2,956,515 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 2,023,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.
Solana ETF Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.40.
Solana ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 21st were paid a $0.0296 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. This is a positive change from Solana ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Solana ETF Company Profile
The Solana ETF is managed by Volatility Shares, a U.S.-based investment management firm specializing in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). SOLZ aims to provide investors with long-term capital appreciation through exposure to Solana, one of the fastest-growing blockchain ecosystems. The fund achieves this by investing in Solana futures contracts and/or swaps, without holding Solana directly.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Solana ETF
- Is THIS the Next Big Money Rush?
- Wall Street Legend Names #1 Stock of 2026 Live On-Camera
- Trump’s Hand-Written Letter Will Shock his Haters
- ISPC: From Small Cap to Life Sciences Market Disruptor!
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
Receive News & Ratings for Solana ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solana ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.