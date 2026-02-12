Solana ETF (NASDAQ:SOLZ) Trading Down 3.5% – Should You Sell?

Solana ETF (NASDAQ:SOLZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.95 and last traded at $8.11. 2,956,515 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 2,023,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

Solana ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.40.

Solana ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 21st were paid a $0.0296 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. This is a positive change from Solana ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Solana ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Solana ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,417,000. Tactive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solana ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,627,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Solana ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Solana ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Solana ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000.

​The Solana ETF is managed by Volatility Shares, a U.S.-based investment management firm specializing in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). SOLZ aims to provide investors with long-term capital appreciation through exposure to Solana, one of the fastest-growing blockchain ecosystems. The fund achieves this by investing in Solana futures contracts and/or swaps, without holding Solana directly.

