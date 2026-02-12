SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) Receives $31.70 Average Price Target from Brokerages

SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.70.

SLM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of SLM in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of SLM from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of SLM from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in SLM in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SLM by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in SLM during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of SLM by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of SLM by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,315 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.70. The company had a trading volume of 530,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,116. SLM has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $34.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.34 and its 200-day moving average is $28.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. SLM had a net margin of 26.04% and a return on equity of 34.79%. The company had revenue of $656.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. SLM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.700-2.800 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SLM will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 14.99%.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded SLM from “strong sell” to “hold,” which could reduce selling pressure from some quantitative funds or investors who follow sell-side signals. Zacks Upgrade

SLM presented at the Bank of America Financial Services Conference; a transcript was published — useful for hearing management tone and guidance reaffirmation but not an immediate catalyst.

Schall Law Firm notified investors about a securities‑fraud class action covering SLM for purchases between July 25 and Aug 14, 2025 and is soliciting lead‑plaintiff candidates ahead of the Feb. 17 deadline — increased legal attention can pressure stock multiple and create uncertainty.

Berger Montague issued a similar class action notice and reminder about the Feb. 17 lead‑plaintiff deadline — multiple firms circulating notices amplifies perceived risk and can trigger short‑term selling.

Robbins Geller, Faruqi & Faruqi, Levi & Korsinsky and several other plaintiff firms also pushed lead‑plaintiff solicitations and reminders; the crowded plaintiff docket raises odds of continued legal headlines and potential settlement/defense costs.

SLM Corporation, operating as Sallie Mae Bank, is a leading U.S.-based consumer banking company specializing in education financing and related banking products. The company provides a range of private student loans for undergraduate and graduate studies, Parent PLUS loans, and specialized financing for career and certificate programs. In addition to its core lending services, Sallie Mae offers deposit products including savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and credit cards tailored to students and young adults.

Founded in 1972 as the Student Loan Marketing Association—a government-sponsored enterprise—Sallie Mae was privatized in 2004 and has since focused on expanding its private education loan offerings and digital banking solutions.

