SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

SL Green Realty Corporation (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.24 and last traded at $38.5560, with a volume of 197816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.49.

SLG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $45.00 price target on SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.30.

The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 1.63.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $159.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corporation will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is -191.93%.

In other news, insider Andrew S. Levine sold 1,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total value of $67,588.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,927.15. The trade was a 17.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Holliday sold 22,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $986,701.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,591.20. The trade was a 69.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,918,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,357 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,094,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,201,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,622,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,439,000 after acquiring an additional 827,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $30,749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on the acquisition, management and development of commercial office properties in Manhattan. As one of New York City’s largest office landlords, the company’s portfolio includes Class A office buildings and mixed-use projects located in prime Midtown and Downtown submarkets. SL Green generates revenue through leasing office space to a diverse mix of tenants spanning financial services, technology, media and professional services firms.

