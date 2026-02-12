Skylands Capital LLC Sells 20,100 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

Skylands Capital LLC reduced its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 84.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,100 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,251,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,120,751,000 after buying an additional 198,370 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 12.9% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,097,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,015,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533,009 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,709,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $520,752,000 after acquiring an additional 458,903 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,124,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $465,480,000 after acquiring an additional 69,485 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,710,830 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $429,675,000 after acquiring an additional 27,860 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.45.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

ZBH opened at $95.51 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.59 and a 1 year high of $114.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.62.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.450 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Key Zimmer Biomet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Zimmer Biomet this week:

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE: ZBH) is a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal healthcare. Headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, the company designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used to treat joint disorders, bone disorders and related conditions. Its customer base includes orthopaedic and dental surgeons, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other healthcare providers that rely on implants, instruments and related services for reconstructive and restorative procedures.

The company’s product offerings span joint replacement systems for hips, knees and shoulders; trauma and extremities implants; spine and thoracic solutions; dental and craniomaxillofacial implants and prosthetics; and sports medicine devices.

Read More

